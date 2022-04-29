Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74.
Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 2,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 12,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $278,254.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,199 shares of company stock worth $493,507. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.
