Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In related news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 2,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 12,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $278,254.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,199 shares of company stock worth $493,507. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

