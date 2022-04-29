FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

FMC has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FMC to earn $8.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

NYSE FMC opened at $134.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.73. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in FMC by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

