Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of FL stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

