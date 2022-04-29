ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FORG. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

FORG stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,851,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $38,930,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ForgeRock by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 997,431 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $24,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $19,466,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

