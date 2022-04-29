Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.73 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.04-3.13 EPS.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. Fortive has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fortive by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

