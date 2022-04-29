Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortune Brands Home & Security updated its FY22 guidance to $6.40-6.60 EPS.

FBHS opened at $76.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.62. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 135,439 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,089 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

