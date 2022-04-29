Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Truist Financial

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

FBHS opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.62. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $114.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

