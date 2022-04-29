Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.43). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter.

Shares of FET opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.54.

In related news, insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 14,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $334,794.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,226. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

