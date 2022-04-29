Forward Air Co. (FWRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on June 14th

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th.

Forward Air has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Forward Air has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Forward Air to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of FWRD opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.13 and its 200-day moving average is $103.09. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

