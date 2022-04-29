Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th.

Forward Air has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Forward Air has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Forward Air to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Forward Air stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.23. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Forward Air will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Forward Air by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

