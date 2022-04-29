Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th.
Forward Air has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Forward Air has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Forward Air to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.
Forward Air stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.23. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.71.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Forward Air by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Air (FWRD)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.