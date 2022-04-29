Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $136.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $122.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.71.

FWRD opened at $98.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 9.0% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 201,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

