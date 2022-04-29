Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,800 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the March 31st total of 899,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,047.0 days.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust stock remained flat at $1.01 during midday trading on Friday. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of 0.82 and a 52-week high of 1.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 100 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.2 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

