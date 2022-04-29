Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 850 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($11.47) to GBX 850 ($10.83) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FNLPF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresnillo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $679.33.

Fresnillo stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Fresnillo has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

