Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,474,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 20,677.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 499,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

