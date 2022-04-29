FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $155.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.91. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $131.50 and a 52 week high of $170.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3,730.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 61,583 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,951,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About FTI Consulting (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.