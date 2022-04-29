Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Down 54.2% in April

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Furukawa Electric stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Furukawa Electric has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $13.54.

About Furukawa Electric (Get Rating)

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical component/devices, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

