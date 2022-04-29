FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Issued By Oppenheimer

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humana in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $24.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $24.12. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2023 earnings at $27.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $30.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.41.

HUM opened at $458.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $440.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.99. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Humana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Humana by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Humana by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,800,000 after buying an additional 86,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

