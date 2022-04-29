FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitchells & Butlers’ FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitchells & Butlers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.
About Mitchells & Butlers (Get Rating)
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
