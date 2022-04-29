FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Silgan Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Silgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. Silgan’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup raised their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Shares of SLGN opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91. Silgan has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth approximately $11,815,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 9.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 730,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,116,000 after purchasing an additional 65,073 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,660,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $779,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

