FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Issued By William Blair

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $30.29 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $30.39. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,948.82.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,500.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,524.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,614.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,427,000 after buying an additional 83,215 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

