FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Issued By William Blair

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $30.29 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $30.39. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.41 EPS.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,500.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,524.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,614.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.
In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,427,000 after buying an additional 83,215 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.