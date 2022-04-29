FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.94.

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$1.28 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$1.02 and a 1 year high of C$1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of C$437.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

