FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $1.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.99.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.