FY2022 EPS Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $6.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

ADP has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

ADP opened at $229.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.90 and a 200-day moving average of $222.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

