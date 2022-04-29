FY2022 EPS Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Increased by Wedbush

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $6.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.87. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.79. The firm has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.2% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

