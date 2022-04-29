FY2022 EPS Estimates for Chemed Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chemed in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $19.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $19.28. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemed’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.92 EPS.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.32. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $499.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $489.39 and its 200 day moving average is $485.90. Chemed has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total value of $211,098.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,677.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,537 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chemed by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,602,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Chemed by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

