FY2022 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Lifted by Analyst

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for D.R. Horton in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $17.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.48 EPS.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

NYSE DHI opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $68.79 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.