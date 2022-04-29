FY2022 EPS Estimates for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Lifted by William Blair

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Driven Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $468.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in Driven Brands by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,954 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 58.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 201,900 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,313,000 after buying an additional 224,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

