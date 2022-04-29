FY2022 EPS Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.14. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$171.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.10 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$103.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$91.25.

EQB stock opened at C$59.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.86. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$57.67 and a 12-month high of C$84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total value of C$100,763.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,329 shares in the company, valued at C$6,071,280.79. Also, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$485,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$232,771. Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $1,152,361 in the last three months.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

