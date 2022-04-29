FY2022 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Raised by Analyst

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Exelixis in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $154,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,229 shares of company stock worth $4,017,116. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 9.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Exelixis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

