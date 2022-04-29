FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

FR stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,122,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,473,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

