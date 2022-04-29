FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hubbell in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hubbell’s FY2023 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $203.71 on Friday. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $170.76 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,077.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,868,000 after acquiring an additional 541,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,039,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,805,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3,086.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,438,000 after purchasing an additional 345,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 261.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,817,000 after buying an additional 195,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Hubbell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.