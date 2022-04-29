FY2022 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medpace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s FY2026 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

MEDP stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,567,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 602.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Medpace by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,578,000 after buying an additional 57,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Medpace by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

