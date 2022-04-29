FY2022 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the software giant will earn $9.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.35. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.