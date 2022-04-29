FY2022 EPS Estimates for Natura &Co Holding S.A. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Natura &Co in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Natura &Co’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

NTCO stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. Natura &Co has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Natura &Co by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

