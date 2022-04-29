FY2022 EPS Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teradyne in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the company will earn $4.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.98. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $111.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Teradyne by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

