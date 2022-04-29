FY2023 Earnings Estimate for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Issued By DA Davidson

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEX in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.45. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
