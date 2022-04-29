FY2023 Earnings Estimate for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Issued By Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.25.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$18.01 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$16.01 and a 52-week high of C$22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 34.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.16.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.90 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 179.38%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

