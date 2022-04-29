FY2023 Earnings Forecast for First Foundation Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for First Foundation in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.30.
First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.
First Foundation stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.24. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $29.41.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,126,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,719,000 after purchasing an additional 171,563 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,598,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,056,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 58,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.
About First Foundation
First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.
