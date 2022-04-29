FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Five Star Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Five Star Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.46 million and a PE ratio of 8.91. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 47.76% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,812,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

