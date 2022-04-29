FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sempra in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $8.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.86. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sempra’s FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SRE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.90.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $165.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.44%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $1,233,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 9.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 18.4% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.