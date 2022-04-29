FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sempra in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $8.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.86. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sempra’s FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $165.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.44%.
In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $1,233,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 9.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 18.4% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra (SRE)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.