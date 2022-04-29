FY2023 EPS Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helen of Troy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will earn $11.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.73. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HELE. Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $219.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $189.65 and a 12-month high of $256.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.39.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Helen of Troy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

