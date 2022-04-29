FY2023 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.29.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.27 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. FMR LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MAG Silver by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MAG Silver by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MAG Silver by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in MAG Silver by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

