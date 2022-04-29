FY2023 EPS Estimates for MicroStrategy Incorporated Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MicroStrategy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($9.99). The business had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MSTR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

MSTR opened at $393.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $307.19 and a 52 week high of $891.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Capital World Investors boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,158,000 after buying an additional 461,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,868,000 after buying an additional 288,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $55,352,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 646.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,936 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

