FY2023 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. Reduced by Raymond James (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for North American Construction Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $2.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.11.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

NYSE:NOA opened at $13.08 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $392.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.43.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 170,887 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,559,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,465,000. 44.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

