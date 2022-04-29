FY2023 EPS Estimates for SSP Group plc Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for SSP Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSP Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.67.

Shares of SSPPF opened at $2.85 on Friday. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

