FY2023 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $7.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.73.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $175.85 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $160.50 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $162.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

