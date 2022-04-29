FY2023 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Lowered by Analyst

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.55. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

