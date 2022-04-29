FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Restaurant Group plc Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for The Restaurant Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RSTGF. Barclays cut shares of The Restaurant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of The Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of RSTGF opened at $0.85 on Friday. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

The Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.