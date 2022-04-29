FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Restaurant Group plc Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for The Restaurant Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RSTGF. Barclays cut shares of The Restaurant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of The Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
The Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
