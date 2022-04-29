Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Brands International, Inc. is a multimedia content and brand management company. It provides entertaining and enriching content and products for toddlers to Tweens. The Company’s portfolio includes Baby Genius, Secret Lab, Kid Genius, Mighty 7, Stan Lee Comics and Secret Millionaires Club, Llama Llama and a tween adventure series, Space Pop. Genius Brands International, Inc. is headquartered in Beverly Hills, USA. “

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Shares of Genius Brands International stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.85. Genius Brands International has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Genius Brands International ( NASDAQ:GNUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 1,604.17% and a negative return on equity of 71.55%. The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Genius Brands International will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Genius Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 51.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 887.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Genius Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Brands International (Get Rating)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Brands International (GNUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.