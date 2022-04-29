Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Shares of GNCA opened at $0.41 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.